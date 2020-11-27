Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. BOX posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,400 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,248,000 after buying an additional 244,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,351 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,846 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 35.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

