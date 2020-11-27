Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. BOX reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

BOX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,669. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,400 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP raised its position in BOX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,248,000 after purchasing an additional 244,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,952,000 after buying an additional 245,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BOX by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 361,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,846 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 35.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

