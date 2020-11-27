BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Trading Down 32.5%

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) was down 32.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

BR Malls Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate activities; manages parking lot operation; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. As of March 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 31 malls comprising 1,274.2 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 814.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area.

