Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brainsway in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Brainsway in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Brainsway from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brainsway has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $6.35 on Monday. Brainsway has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. Equities analysts predict that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Brainsway by 78.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Brainsway during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Brainsway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

