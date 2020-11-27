Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 695,274 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 5,458.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,274 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.66% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3,429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,495. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HP. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.84.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

