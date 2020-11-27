Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,474,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,760 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises approximately 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $42,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Corteva by 11.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Corteva stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,321. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

