Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2,136.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,297 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.60% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,007,000 after buying an additional 926,621 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. 27,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,131. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56.

