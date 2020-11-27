Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 89,125 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.10% of FedEx worth $66,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 120.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 157,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after buying an additional 85,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.59. 28,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,153. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.61 and its 200-day moving average is $201.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

