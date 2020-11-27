Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,285,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,886,347 shares during the quarter. CEMEX comprises 7.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 3.96% of CEMEX worth $221,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 258.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,793 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 29.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 98,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,931,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.42.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

