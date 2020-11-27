Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,382 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.19% of WPP worth $18,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WPP by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth $201,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,570. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.6594 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

