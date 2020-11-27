Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,439,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550,678 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 2.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 2.13% of Cameco worth $85,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 289,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 2.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Cameco stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,708. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015,000.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

