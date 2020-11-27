Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,770 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $25,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

TAK stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

