Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,822 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,976 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 265,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 93,095 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.18. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

