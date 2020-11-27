Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $106.99 Million Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,259,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,346,048 shares during the period. Embraer accounts for 3.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Embraer worth $106,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 347.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 556,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 482.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 105.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Embraer by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 208,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Embraer by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 368,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

