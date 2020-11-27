Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $25.74 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.68. 141,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,881,617. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.