Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $29.34 Million Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,219,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 320,381 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 2.09% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $29,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. State Street Corp grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,814,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 475,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 117,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 778,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 517,844 shares in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,699. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

