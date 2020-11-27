Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $38.82 Million Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,311,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,083 shares during the quarter. Adecoagro accounts for about 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 7.10% of Adecoagro worth $38,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMS Capital LP grew its position in Adecoagro by 7.9% in the second quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 12,160,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,779,000 after acquiring an additional 890,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 566,957 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,181,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adecoagro by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 50.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NYSE:AGRO remained flat at $$6.14 on Friday. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,558. The stock has a market cap of $718.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.00. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

