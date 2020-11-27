Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $42.80 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107,232 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of State Street worth $42,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.86. 12,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

