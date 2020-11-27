Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $43.91 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 94,012 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $43,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933,306. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.