Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $45.69 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,998 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $45,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $5.05 on Friday, reaching $212.06. 14,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.41.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

