Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $64.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,240 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up 2.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $64,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,899,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after purchasing an additional 101,472 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after buying an additional 659,447 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

