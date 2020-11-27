Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $9.19 Million Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,344 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of POSCO worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in POSCO by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in POSCO by 6.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of PKX stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $54.64. 2,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.53. POSCO has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nomura upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.