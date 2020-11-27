Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,748 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,280.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,125 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 329,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.146 dividend. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

