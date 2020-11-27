Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,058 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Amdocs worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,663 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 117.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,704,000 after buying an additional 3,722,233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Amdocs by 24.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after buying an additional 1,256,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Amdocs by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after buying an additional 347,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.55. 4,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,700. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

