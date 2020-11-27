Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $66,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $208,226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,999.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,961,000 after purchasing an additional 742,295 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Baidu by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 603,065 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Baidu by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.40. 136,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $151.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $123.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

