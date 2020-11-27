Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 1,357,042 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 91.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357,042 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AVDL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish acquired 118,602 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $679,589.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.