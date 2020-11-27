Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 3,239.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,316 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.54% of American National Group worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in American National Group by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American National Group in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Group alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer purchased 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,111 shares of company stock worth $86,729. Company insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

ANAT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,222. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $120.14. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.