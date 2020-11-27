Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,667 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $48,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 93.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 46.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $153.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,085. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In other news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $642,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,432 shares of company stock valued at $30,595,064. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

