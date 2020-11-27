Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,854 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $51,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. 441,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,762,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.