Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,857,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065,006 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 111,902 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 57.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 356,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 20.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,224,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 4,648,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 161,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,838,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised Ambev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

