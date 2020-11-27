Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 163,595 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 3.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in China Mobile by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in China Mobile by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 24,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of CHL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 44,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. China Mobile Limited has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

