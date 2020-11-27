Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,474 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,035.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.4% in the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 149,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.98. 9,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,338. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

