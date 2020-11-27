Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.57% of LivaNova worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 39.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. 7,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,347. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

