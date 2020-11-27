Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 118,385 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,385 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $49,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. 17,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $80.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

