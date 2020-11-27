Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 133,650 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,650 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.05% of CRH worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 588,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CRH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 17.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 175.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4,844.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 84,004 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. 16,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,848. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

