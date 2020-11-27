Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 1,620,807 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,275,707 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,620,807 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $51,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $481,692,000 after acquiring an additional 633,761 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $325,503,000 after acquiring an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 280,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,154 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 185,067 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.24.

HAL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 141,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,100,506. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.