Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 171,665 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171,665 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.14% of American International Group worth $34,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,035,000 after buying an additional 207,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,178 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after buying an additional 2,202,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.61. 55,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,861,217. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

