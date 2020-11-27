Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 183,970 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183,970 shares during the period. Textron makes up about 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.54% of Textron worth $44,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Textron by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,153. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

