Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 215,935 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 215,935 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ENI were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in ENI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on E. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE E traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. 4,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,565. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

