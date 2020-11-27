Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 226,845 Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,845 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $39,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SNY traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

