Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 410,170 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,456 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 410,170 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.77. 21,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,405. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,815 shares of company stock worth $4,319,708 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.