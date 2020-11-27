Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 439,115 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 892,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 439,115 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $27,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NETGEAR by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $470,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $3,053,435. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NTGR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,523. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

