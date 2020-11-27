Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 45,839 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,839 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.30% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $54,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 817,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.85. 4,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,300. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

