Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 712,702 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712,702 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 22.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Barclays by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,917,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 147,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,237. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

