Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 81,932 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,932 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 2.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $31,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,519,000 after purchasing an additional 699,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after buying an additional 340,786 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,898,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,584,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 391,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $35.45. 4,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

