Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 819,660 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,873,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 819,660 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.60% of Enel Chile worth $20,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Enel Chile by 0.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 952,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 104,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1,264.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.97. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $857.95 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

