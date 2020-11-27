Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 9,328 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 143.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 25.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,654. The company has a market cap of $527.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.65. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTS. TheStreet lowered Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

