Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 361,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,734,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.17% of Coca-Cola FEMSA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 617.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOF traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.1303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

