Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,089,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,194,000. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up 2.1% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.30% of Fomento Económico Mexicano at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,683,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after buying an additional 749,893 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,567,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,237,000 after acquiring an additional 317,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 253,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,708,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116,136 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,757. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $98.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.7333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.