Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,976 shares during the period. Copa accounts for about 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 3.09% of Copa worth $65,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Copa by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,186,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copa by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,524,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Copa by 270.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.54. 2,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

